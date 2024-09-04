At 6.3% CAGR, Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Size/Share Will Reach USD 781.3 Million By 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Source (Corn-based DRM, Wheat-based DRM, Potato-based DRM, Cassava-based DRM, and Others), By Form (Spray-dried powder, Instantized/agglomerated), By Application (Food and beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed, and Others), By End-User (Food manufacture, Dietary supplement manufacturers, companies, Animal feed manufacturers, and Others), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge technology to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As projected by Prophecy Market Insights, the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market size/share is expected to expand from USD 569 Million in 2024 to USD 781.3 Million by 2034 , reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Report Overview

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin is a type of dietary fiber that is not digested in the small intestine but instead passes into the large intestine, where it undergoes partial fermentation. Unlike regular maltodextrin which is fully digestible, digestion-resistant maltodextrin provides the benefits of dietary fiber without the same caloric impact.

It is widely used in food and beverage products to enhance fiber content, improve texture, and offer health benefits such as improved digestive health, better glycemic control, and support for weight management.

Competitive Landscape:

The Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Cargill, Incorporated

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The Agrana Group

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

Emsland Group

Südzucker AG

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

Henan Feitian Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.

Meelunie B.V.

Samyang Corporation Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co., Ltd.

Analyst View:

The market for digestion-resistant maltodextrin is expected to expand significantly due to consumer desire for functional meals that promote overall health and digestive health. A growing trend among customers who are health-conscious is to choose products that are both multi-beneficial to health and easily incorporated into regular meals.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Functional Foods

A significant driver in the market is the increasing consumer interest in functional foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin, with its fiber content and potential prebiotic properties is being incorporated into a variety of products aimed at improving digestive health, managing weight, and supporting blood sugar control.

Market Trends:

Growth in the Dietary Supplement Market

The expanding dietary supplement market is another key driver for digestion-resistant maltodextrin. As consumers seek supplements that support digestive health, products containing fiber are becoming more popular.

Segmentation:

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market is segmented based on Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

Source Insights

This industry includes the following: Corn-based DRM, Wheat-based DRM, Potato-based DRM, Cassava-based DRM, and Others. The market growth for Corn-based Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin (DRM) is anticipated to be dominant as corn is one of the most extensively grown crops globally, ensuring a steady and abundant supply for the production of digestion-resistant maltodextrin.

Form Insights

This industry includes the following: Spray-dried powder, Instantized/agglomerated. The market growth for spray-dried powder is anticipated to be dominant as the fine, stable nature of spray-dried powder makes it easier to handle during the manufacturing process and ensures longer shelf life.

Application Insights

Food and beverages is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as digestion-resistant maltodextrin is used extensively in the food and beverage industry for its ability to enhance the fiber content of products without altering their taste, texture, or appearance.

End-User Insights

Food manufacturers is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as there is a significant consumer demand for high-fiber foods due to increasing awareness about digestive health and wellness.

Recent Development:

In June 2024, increased production capacity for digestion-resistant maltodextrin allows Ingredion Incorporated to expand its line of clean label ingredients. By taking this action, North America's need for functional foods and beverages with added fibre will hopefully be satisfied.

Regional Insights



North America: The presence of major food manufacturers and dietary supplement companies in this region further fuels the demand for digestion-resistant maltodextrin. Asia Pacific: Food manufacturers in this region are increasingly incorporating digestion-resistant maltodextrin into various products to cater to the evolving consumer preferences and to align with global health trends.

