Can Cleaning Spark Love? CLR's New Ad Campaign Says Yes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --CLR BrandsTM, a leading name in powerful cleaning solutions, is extending its brand with an innovative fresh twist that diverges from conventional cleaning product advertising, which typically emphasizes only product benefits. The engaging and relatable new ad campaign underscores the unexpected connection between cleaning and romance, appealing to a modern audience that values both cleanliness and strong relationships.

CLR Brands New Ad Campaign, "So Clean. So Hot."

CLR Brands New TV Spot

Continue Reading

This unique perspective is supported by research showing that 65% of people find their partners more attractive when doing chores1.

CLR Brands is leveraging this intriguing fact to illustrate how using its products, like the new Calcium, Lime and Rust trigger spray, can transform an ordinary task into opportunities for fun, shared experiences for couples.

In a market saturated with repetitive messaging, CLR Brands distinguishes itself with a campaign that explores the relationship between a clean home and a stronger relationship bond.

"Our new campaign aims to reshape perceptions about tackling tough messes and start a conversation that goes beyond just clean surfaces-it's about authenticity, connection, and a dash of fun," says Jaci Volles, Jelmar's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. She adds, "The campaign acknowledges that tackling everyday tough jobs with CLR Brands isn't merely about getting the job done; it's about creating moments that matter."

CLR Brands new ad campaign seeks to engage a younger demographic increasingly drawn to brands that resonate with their values and lifestyles. By exploring the emotional aspect of cleaning and transforming it into a shared experience, CLR Brands recognizes the real-life dynamics of couples, suggesting that sharing household chores can be the key to a more connected relationship.

The campaign aligns with the launch of the new Calcium, Lime & Rust 22 oz trigger bottle, a convenient new format that compliments the original 28 oz jug, designed to make tackling tough messes like hard water buildup in and outside of the home easier than ever.



The new campaign was created in partnership with Betty and Rise, the creative and media agencies of Quad. It will roll out with new TV spots, display and social advertising, and will be amplified across the CLR brand social channels and on the

website.

To view the CLR Brands new campaign, please visit: here

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household and commercial cleaning products from CLR

BrandsTM, Tarn-X®, CLR PRO® and CLR PRO MAXTM

brands. The household line tackles the home inside and out while the commercial line addresses the facilities management, and industrial segments. With their powerful and effective formulas, these brands are dedicated to getting the toughest cleaning jobs done. The company's flagship products include Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, Brilliant Bath, Mold & Mildew and Garbage Disposal.

For more information, visit



or . You can also follow us on social media at

@CLRBrands

on Facebook and

@CLRBrands

on Instagram.

Contact:

Kate Brooks

Ogilvy

[email protected]

1 American Cleaning Alliance: March 24, 2024 Survey

SOURCE Jelmar