Novolex Acquires American Twisting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Novolex purchases longtime supplier of twisted-paper handles to integrate into Duro Bag operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex ® , an leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced today it has acquired the assets of American Twisting. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

American Twisting is a trusted of twisted-paper handles used in the production of paper bags. A family-owned business in continuous operation for more than 100 years, the company is headquartered and has facilities in South Haven, Mich. Eligible full-time employees are expected to join Novolex.

Novolex has acquired the assets of American Twisting, a trusted manufacturer of twisted-paper handles used in the production of paper bags. American Twisting has supplied twisted handles to the Duro paper bag manufacturing operations of Novolex for more than 30 years. The acquisition will assure continued dedicated supplies of twisted handles used in the production of bags, which are a mainstay of many Novolex customers.

"American Twisting is an excellent addition to our company, and we welcome their skilled and committed team to the Novolex family," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. "I'm confident that our long-standing relationship with American Twisting and their steadfast commitment to safety will ensure a smooth integration into Novolex operations."

"We're excited to be joining the Novolex family, which we know well given our long history of doing business together," said Tom Phelps, co-owner of American Twisting. "Novolex has a strong tradition of welcoming independent businesses into its operations, and I'm certain that the business will continue to provide superior-quality materials and prosper as part of Novolex."

Novolex is a portfolio company of Apollo, a leading global investment firm that acquired a majority of the company in April 2022.



