'Renukaswamy Sent Obscene Messages To Pavithra': Police File Chargesheet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Making a 'watertight' case, Bengaluru on Thursday filed 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda.

The chargesheet mentions that Darshan's fan Renukaswamy had sent obscene photo and derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda for believing she was destroying the actor's family life, said reports.

Bengaluru Police also submitted several photographs from crime scene, forensic reports of bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra's footwear and circumstantial evidence in a chargesheet submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court. Police said that it was a massive investigation.

What's in the Chargesheet?

- The 3991-page chargesheet comprises of seven volumes and 10 files.

- 231 witness statements and technical and electronic evidence.

What CP B Dayananda said?

- Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that a 'watertight' chargesheet was prepared after probing all aspects related to the case.

- We have arrested 17 people in this case who are in judicial custody. There are three direct eye witnesses.

- 27 witnesses have given their statements before the court and other witnesses have recorded their statements before the police.

- Several materials pertaining to the investigation, were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad.

- 56 police officers are among the witnesses in the case.

What did Police statement say?

- The police said that the chargesheet against the 17 accused has been filed on the basis of the accounts of eye-witnesses, circumstantial, technical, scientific and other evidence collected by the investigators, reported PTI.

The evidence collected has been submitted to the court under section 173 (8) of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which gives unrestrained right to the investigating agency for further probe.