Enhancing Connections And Innovations: What If Media Group At Leadscon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LEE, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic realm of lead generation, LeadsCon stands as a beacon of innovation and networking. Each spring, more than 2,800 lead-gen professionals converge in Las Vegas for the premier annual event, and the team at What If Group is always proud to be part of it.

For What If Media Group , LeadsCon offers a golden opportunity to both forge and strengthen business connections. LeadsCon Las Vegas, one of the world's largest gatherings of the industry's most influential players, serves as a hub where the quality and quantity of networking opportunities are practically unparalleled. As such, the convention floor has proven itself to be the birthplace of many national marketing campaigns. The 2025 event, slated to take place April 7-9 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will be no different.

"The show gets us quality face-time with so many clients," said Andrew Klayman, What If's Chief of Sales and 14-year LeadsCon veteran. "We get to break through any existing issues and collaborate on fresh opportunities."

But the relationship is symbiotic. LeadsCon relies on companies like What If to maintain its status as a premier event. Our cutting-edge strategies and industry leadership contribute to the dynamic atmosphere that makes LeadsCon an unmissable event each year.

"Our sponsors are more than just partners; they are integral collaborators in shaping the future of lead generation," said Heather O'Connell, Managing Director at LeadsCon. "Together, we foster a dynamic ecosystem of innovation, education, and networking that drives the industry forward."

With anticipation building for the upcoming LeadsCon Connect, taking place September 24-25 in Chicago's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, What If Media Group looks forward to another exciting chapter of networking, learning, and growth. Together with LeadsCon, What If continues to shape the future of lead generation and performance marketing, one groundbreaking strategy at a time.

What If Media Group empowers leading brands to acquire new, highly-targeted customers at scale through first-party, data-driven engagement and re-engagement strategies. Every day, millions of consumer interactions within What If's proprietary marketing ecosystem are transformed into measurable results for advertisers, driving success and innovation in the industry.

