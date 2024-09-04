Msheireb Museums, Sidra Medicine Highlight Breakthroughs In Pediatric Cancer Therapies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums, in collaboration with Sidra Medicine, successfully hosted the fourth session of the Science Cafe series on 2 September 2024 at Bin Jelmood House.

Titled "Hope for Little Heroes: Revolutionizing Cancer Therapies," the event provided a fascinating overview of the latest developments within pediatric oncology, highlighting pioneering innovations that are shaping the future of cancer in young patients.

General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdullah Al Naama said: "I am so proud of our role in hosting the fourth session of the Science Cafe series. This series of events highlights the vital connection between culture and medicine, both of which are integral pillars in our lives. By creating a space where these two worlds can converge, we foster a dialogue that not only enlightens but also empowers our community. It is through such collaborations that we can address critical issues like pediatric cancer with the depth and sensitivity they deserve, ensuring that the pursuit of health is enriched by the understanding of our shared humanity and heritage and paving the way for a future where cultural awareness and medical innovation go hand in hand to improve the lives of our young heroes."

Research Manager at Sidra Medicine Dr. Sahar Da'as, who is leading the Science Cafe initiative said: "The Science Cafe series continues to serve as an essential platform for sharing knowledge and fostering dialogue on some of the most pressing health issues of our time. Our latest session on pediatric cancer therapies has not only highlighted the great strides being made in both clinical care and research, but also emphasized how crucial the role of the community in this fight against cancer. Through collaborative efforts like this series with Msheireb Museums, we aim to create greater awareness and support for pediatric cancer care, ultimately leading to brighter tomorrows for our young patients and their families."

The session hosted a series of insightful presentations by experts in pediatric oncology from Sidra Medicine. Dr. Ata Ur Maaz discussed the latest clinical advances in cancer treatments and their impact on survival rates.

Claire May-Ann Ryman from Child Life pointed out the need for parents to explain to their child about his or her condition and its implications, and what could be expected from it.

Director of the Advanced Cell Therapy Core Dr. Chiara Cugno emphasized that research in pediatric cancer was critical and ever-changing.

The audience was equally moved when a patient's family shared their childs personal journey which proved how life-altering the newest treatments can be.

The event also included an engaging panel discussion and an interactive Q&A session that gave attendees the opportunity to explore the topics in greater depth.

On an interactive break, participants visited information booths to learn more about ongoing research and support initiatives for pediatric cancer patients.

Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine continue to remain dedicated to creating this important platform - this Science Cafe series - for experts, patients, and the community to deliberate on important health issues.

It is this kind of effort that is hoped to engage minds for newer levels of understanding and change in the field of pediatric oncology and beyond.