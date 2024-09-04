Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation Announces CMT Awareness Month 2024:“CMT Speak Out”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

Throughout September, HNF encourages the CMT community to unite and speak out through a variety of initiatives:

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is proud to announce the launch of CMT Awareness Month 2024 , embracing the theme“CMT Speak Out.” This September, we are calling on the Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) community to share their stories, advocate for better care, and raise awareness about one of the most common yet least-known neuromuscular disorders.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease affects millions of people worldwide, yet public awareness remains limited. This year's theme,“CMT Speak Out,” is a powerful call to action for individuals affected by CMT to break the silence and foster understanding, support, and progress.

“Speaking out isn't just about visibility; it's about creating change,” said Allison Moore, Founder and CEO at HNF.“By sharing your journey, advocating for better care, and informing research, your voice can make a significant impact in the fight against CMT.”

Throughout September, HNF encourages the CMT community to unite and speak out through a variety of initiatives:

1. Speak Out & share your CMT support: Update your social media with the new“CMT Speak Out” Facebook Profile Photo Frame.

2. Speak Out about how CMT affects your life: Share your personal experiences on social media and tag HNF using #CMTSpeakOut and #CMTWeGotThis.

3. Speak Out to doctors about the care you need: Visit HNF's Patient Resource section or CMT Centers of Excellence page for support and guidance.

4. Speak Out to yourself with kindness and compassion: Download HNF's NEW CMT 30-Day Self-Care Journal , available as a free PDF or on Amazon, with proceeds supporting CMT research and programs.

5. Speak Out to researchers: Contribute to the Global Registry for Inherited Neuropathies (GRIN) and provide critical data that can influence treatment development and clinical trials.

6. Speak Out & ask for help from friends and family: Educate your loved ones about CMT and seek the support you need. Listen to empowering conversations on the EmBrace IT Podcast.

7. Speak Out about CMT solutions, tips, and hacks: Share your best advice with the CMT community via social media or email.

8. Speak Out for disability accommodations and legal rights: Learn about your rights and available support through HNF's CMT Connect webinars.

9. Speak Out to local community groups and businesses: Get involved by joining or hosting a Team CMT fundraiser and awareness campaign.

10. Speak Out with dollars and donate. Your SUPPORT strengthens our voices for urgent research & action!

The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation invites everyone to participate in CMT Awareness Month 2024 and help amplify the voices of those living with CMT. Together, we can make a difference by ensuring that CMT is visible, understood, and prioritized in research and care.

For more information on CMT Awareness Month 2024 and how to get involved, please visit

Allison T. Moore

Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation

+1 212-860-5405

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.