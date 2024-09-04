Vortex 6 Launches V6 BOM Analyzer To Unlock Maximum Revenue Opportunity For Cisco Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

V6 BOM Analyzer reveals the true margin of any deal in seconds delivering a major competitive advantage

- Peter Olive, CEOBRACKNELL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vortex 6 today announced the availability of V6 BOM Analyzer , a game-changing tool that empowers Cisco partners to get complete, instant visibility of the additional eligible rebates and incentives associated with any deal. This means partners know the true margin they are working to and make tactical and strategic decisions based on accurate data.Peter Olive, CEO of Vortex 6, comments:“To be truly competitive, Cisco Partners need to know exactly what margin each deal will generate. However, when multiple products, services, and solutions are in the proposal, each attracting different levels of rebates and incentives, calculating the overall income is highly complex and time-consuming – just when time is of the essence. V6 BOM Analyzer simplifies this process and delivers complete data on the true margin of every deal, in seconds.”V6 BOM Analyzer provides decision-makers with:.Margin on the resale products.Applicable VIP.Cisco Services Partner Program (CSPP) incentives.Lifecycle Incentive Opportunity and Professional Services margin.The opportunity to add Professional Services marginV6 BOM Analysis is also fundamental to providing data on how and what to action for the new LCI programs, enabling maximisation of incentives.A huge benefit of V6 BOM Analyzer is its speed. It instantly analyses your live Cisco data, performing around 200 calculations per second. It's game-changing for organisations that have previously relied on manual data collation and analysis. It allows deal review teams to assess more deals more quickly and be in control of the front end of their business as well as the back-end rebates.Peter Olive continues:“The true margin on a deal can be up to three times the immediately visible margin. Knowing the true margin from the outset gives Cisco Partners far greater flexibility and agility, making them competitive against other vendors on more deals and bringing in more revenue.”V6 BOM Analyzer is available from Vortex 6 now. To find out more visit-ENDS -About Vortex 6Vortex 6 helps businesses fully realise the value of their relationships with partners and the skills of their employees. Founded in 2009 to address the challenges technology businesses experienced in capitalising on vendor partner programs, Vortex 6 offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that give partners total control over partner relationships and full visibility of employee certifications. This translates into strong alignment with partners and unlocks significant market, revenue and employee opportunities.Vortex 6 works with some of the world's largest technology infrastructure providers and systems integrators, with a proven track record of delivering value.Vortex 6 Press Contact:

