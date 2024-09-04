عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children

Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children


9/4/2024 5:18:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, the number of people killed by the Russian missile attack has increased to seven.

As reported by Ukrinform, City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted this on Telegram .


Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children Image

"Seven people died in Lviv. Three of them are children," the Mayor of Lviv wrote.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said on Telegram .


Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children Image

"Fifty apartment buildings and private households have been damaged. Emergency response teams have already rescued 12 people. Psychologists are working, an emergency response center has been established. The police are accepting statements from affected residents, checking whether there are any victims in neighboring houses. If necessary, Points of Invincibility will be deployed," the minister added.


Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children Image

"Residential buildings are ablaze near the central railway station. Two schools will not start classes today" says the post of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 4, Russians hit Lviv with missiles. Residential buildings caught fire, two schools were damaged.


Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children Image

MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108634677


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search