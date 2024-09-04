Strike On Lviv: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Including Three Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lviv, the number of people killed by the Russian missile attack has increased to seven.



As reported by Ukrinform, City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted this on Telegram .

"Seven people died in Lviv. Three of them are children," the Mayor of Lviv wrote.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said on Telegram .

"Fifty apartment buildings and private households have been damaged. Emergency response teams have already rescued 12 people. Psychologists are working, an emergency response center has been established. The police are accepting statements from affected residents, checking whether there are any victims in neighboring houses. If necessary, Points of Invincibility will be deployed," the minister added.

"Residential buildings are ablaze near the central railway station. Two schools will not start classes today" says the post of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 4, Russians hit Lviv with missiles. Residential buildings caught fire, two schools were damaged.