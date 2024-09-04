Zomato Delivery Agent Brings Child To Work Here's What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Zomato delivery agent is winning praise across social for beautifully balancing his job and the responsibility of his toddler kid. Zomato's partner, Sonu's story, was shared by a Starbucks store manager on LinkedIn after he visited his outlet to pick up an order with his daughter in Delhi .

Sonu is a single parent; hence, he often brings his daughter when picking up an order and delivering it to another place. Moved by his dedication to his child and his job, Starbucks store manager Devendra Mehra offered the little girl a“small treat of babyccino.” The small treat was a gesture of love and respect for the father-daughter duo.

In his LinkedIn post, Mehra said the two reminded the Starbucks team of the“strength and resilience of the human spirit, evening difficult times”.

“Today, a Zomato delivery boy came to our store, Starbucks Khan Market, New Delhi, to pick up an order. He touched our hearts. Despite facing challenges at home, he continues to work hard while caring for his little 2-year-old daughter with him during the work. He is a single parent raising his daughter. Seeing his dedication and love for his child was truly inspiring,” Mehra wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Screenshot of Starbucks Store Manager Devendra Mehra's social media post applauding Zomato delivery agent Sonu.

While underlining the“strength and resilience of human spirit”, Mehra wished Sonu and his daughter“all the best” in the post and expressed the feeling of gratitude for being able to re-experience“kindness and empathy” with the small moment.

The post, which was shared on 1 September, has received nearly 300 comments and more than 11,000 likes.

“As a café owner, I truly admire this Zomato delivery partner 's commitment to his work and his role as a loving father. His story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the lengths parents will go to provide for their children. It's heartwarming to see businesses like Starbucks recognizing and supporting individuals who go above and beyond, not just in their jobs but in life [sic],” wrote a user on the post.

Food delivery giant, Zomato, also responded to the post and wrote,“Thank you so much for sharing this touching story about Sonu. We're deeply moved by his dedication and the strength he shows in his work. We'll ensure your heartfelt appreciation is passed on to Sonu. His resilience and commitment truly embody the spirit of our team.”

“Stories likes these makes heart so full. See if you can find this man again as we can do fund raising for his daughter's education. I would be the first one to contribute [sic],” read another comment on the post.



“And this dessert will change the life of Sonu as well as of the child. What did we do as a society when we witness such situations? We offer Ice-creams and post it on social media. What a kind world we live in. Thank you God,[sic]”