(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, Nvidia, a titan in artificial intelligence technology, experienced an unprecedented setback.



On a single trading day, the company witnessed its market value plunge by $278.9 billion, marking the largest one-day drop in U.S. history. This drastic decrease saw Nvidia's shares fall by 9.53%, closing at $108 on Nasdaq.



Despite its recent success, where Nvidia's market value escalated from $300 billion to over $3 trillion within two years, this day was different.



To put the scale of this loss into perspective, it equates to three times the current valuation of Petrobras, which stands at $92.7 billion. Following this downturn, Nvidia's valuation settled at approximately $2.64 trillion.



Interestingly, even after this significant loss, Nvidia's shares still show an overall increase of 118% for the year 2024, highlighting the volatile nature of tech stocks.







After the market closed, shares continued to dip by an additional 1.45%. This decline was not isolated to Nvidia alone.



The entire semiconductor sector felt the impact, with major companies like Intel, Marvell, Qualcomm, and Broadcom experiencing similar, albeit slightly less severe, downturns.



The VanEck Semiconductor index, a benchmark for semiconductor stocks, fell by 7.5%, recording its worst day since March 2020.



The driving force behind the previous surge in these stocks was the booming interest in AI technologies and the demand for high-performance chips.



However, a tempering of enthusiasm in the sector, prompted by analyst warnings about unsustainable AI spending, contributed to the sharp declines.

The Remarkable Rise and Sudden Stumble of Nvidia

Analyst Michael Cembalest of J.P. Morgan highlighted the need for broader industrial demand to justify continued investment in AI.



Adding to Nvidia's woe , the U.S. Department of Justice intensified its antitrust investigation into the company.



This action suggests a potential formal charge looming over Nvidia, focusing on its dominant position in the AI processor market.



This development follows a period of significant revenue growth for Nvidia, overshadowing traditional industry leaders like Intel.



In its latest financial results, Nvidia reported a 122% increase in revenue year-on-year, totaling $30 billion, with net profits soaring by 168% to $16.5 billion.



This dramatic narrative underscores the unpredictable dynamics of the tech industry, where rapid ascents can be met with swift declines.



Nvidia's story serves as a cautionary tale of the market's complex interplay between innovation-driven growth and the realities of regulatory and market challenges.

