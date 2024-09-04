Iran’s potato exports reach value of USD52M in 5 months

(MENAFN) During the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21, Iran's potato exports achieved a value of USD52 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure highlights potatoes as the fifth most significant agricultural export for Iran during this period.



Overall, Iran's agricultural exports have seen considerable growth, with the IRICA reporting a 33 percent increase in the value of agricultural product exports compared to the same period last year. Specifically, Iran exported 2.657 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.453 billion in the five-month period, reflecting a 22 percent rise in weight year on year.



In the first four months of the current calendar year (March 20 to July 21), Iran had already exported approximately 2.226 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.18 billion, marking a 32 percent increase in value compared to the previous year. The data also indicated a 22 percent growth in export volume during this period.



Looking at the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports increased by 22.5 percent. Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, reported that Iranian producers exported around USD6.3 billion worth of these products, accounting for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports. Iraq was the leading destination, importing USD1.986 billion worth of Iranian agro-food products, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with USD751 million and Russia with USD521.5 million. Iran’s total foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.18 billion in the last calendar year.

MENAFN04092024000045015839ID1108634337