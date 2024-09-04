ABB Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs
The report offers detailed information and insights into ABB's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of ABB's Technology initiatives, including partnerships and product launches, along with insights into each initiative's technology theme, objectives, and benefits.
ABB is a global technology pioneer in the digitally enabled industrial equipment and systems segment. It operates through three business segments, namely electrification products, robotics and motion, and industrial automation. The company's portfolio includes 70,000 control systems that connect 70 million industrial devices. ABB develops automation technologies to increase the productivity and process efficiency of its industrial customers. The group collaborated with more than 100 universities to develop innovative technologies and currently serves customers across 100 countries.
Additionally, the report includes details of ABB's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a comprehensive view of the company's technological investments and strategic focus.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Gain insights into ABB's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Mesh systems Accenture HP Samsung Red Hat Microsoft Equinor Codian Robotics
