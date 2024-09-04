Researcher's 'Common Wisdom' Book Identifies 8 Life Skills Not Taught In School With New Success Secrets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Laura Gabayan, Researcher, and Number 1 Bestselling AuthorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In sync with back-to-school , researcher, physician, scientist and Number 1 Bestselling Author Dr. Laura Gabayan announces that her new study and book:“Common Wisdom” identifies 8 must-have life skills that are not taught in school. What makes this non-academic book unique is that it provides the secrets to not just living a good life, but a great life.While facing medical obstacles that turned her life upside down in mid-2013, Dr. Gabayan could no longer practice as an ER doctor. As a result, the author sought to study people that think outside the box, the wise.As a seasoned researcher, Dr. Laura Gabayan created The Wisdom Research Project to better understand what makes someone“wise”. The author wanted to scientifically define wisdom. Using rigorous research skills, Dr. Gabayan identified 8 elements that comprise wisdom, which include: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, Curiosity.The Wisdom Research Project involved interviews of 60“wise” individuals ages 50-79 years across North America. The insights from these everyday people (librarian, teacher, CEO, widow, and more) are included in her new book,“Common Wisdom”, and are priceless and timeless. The book is concise, non-academic, and reader-friendly (180 pages).The”Common Wisdom” book has been called“life-changing” and“more than a self-help book” by readers.Because it's hard to master these core life skills, Dr. Laura Gabayan believes time, patience and practice are needed. The results of her new study showed most interviewees had 2-5 elements, and only one person had all 8.These 8 life skills cannot only increase someone's wisdom, but can help readers learn how to think differently, overcome obstacles faster and live a more meaningful life.To reinforce these core life skills, the book“Common Wisdom” includes journaling exercises with“Things to Ask Yourself” questions at the end of each chapter. These exercises can be revisited months or even years later, as everyone encounters challenges in life.The“Common Wisdom” book is like a mentor and friend that will stay with the reader throughout time, and has received rave reviews:- "Insightful, motivational, inspirational, "Common Wisdom" is exceptionally reader-friendly" - Midwest Book Review- "Intuitive debut...Gabayan consistently returns to her eight wisdom elements throughout the guide, with accessible language that makes the counsel easy to follow." - BookLife ReviewWHERE TO BUY THE BOOK:– Available as Paperback, Hardback, Audiobook and eBook“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing, March 2024)THE WISDOM RESEARCH PROJECTFOLLOW THE LATEST NEWS:Instagram @lLinkedInYouTube@TheWisdomResearchProjectABOUT: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka“Dr. G”, Pacific Palisades /Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, and Number 1 Bestselling Author of“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024). Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. She has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Dr. Gabayan completed three additional years of research education past her medical training to become a greater expert in research.Dr. Laura Gabayan has now moved her expertise to society as a whole with The Wisdom Research Project and her new book“Common Wisdom.”. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA and many top podcasts.

