Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Announces Additional Orders From European Governments Totaling $2.6M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, has received new orders valued at

$2.6

million

from different in Europe; the company anticipates fulfilling the orders in the next three months. The company offers PureSecurity Suite, an end-to-end electronic monitoring solution that features state-of-the-art tracking, communication and monitoring technologies, as well as a secure software providing real-time tracking and reporting.

“We are delighted to continue strengthening our collaboration with European governments,” said SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi in the press release.“These repeat orders underscore our customers' confidence in SuperCom's



cutting-edge technology and our unwavering commitment to improving public safety. It is also a testament to our team's dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions. . . . Securing the additional orders of over

$2.6 million

is a significant achievement for SuperCom. It highlights our leadership in the electronic monitoring sector and our ability to consistently meet our clients' evolving needs. We remain committed to ensuring successful project execution and fostering lasting partnerships with governments worldwide.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions since 1988, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, around the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border-control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital-identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven radio frequency identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, domestic violence prevention and electronic monitoring. For additional information about this company, please visit



