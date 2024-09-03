(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

paint plasticizers

size is estimated to grow by USD 542.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.19%

during the forecast period.

Growing and industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

shift toward eco-friendly paint plasticizers. However,

regulations on emissions of vocs in paints

poses a challenge. Key market players include ADD Chem Germany, ARDIN CHEMICAL CO., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Guangzhou Xiongxing Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., KLJ Group, Kraton Corp., Lanxess AG, Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Perstorp Holding AB, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Suntek, Swastik Plasticizer and PVC Pipe Indore Pvt. Ltd., Vinyl Group.

, and Witmans Industries PVT. LTD.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global paint plasticizers market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (Phthalate and Non-phthalate), End-user (Construction, Automotive, and Consumer goods), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ADD Chem Germany, ARDIN CHEMICAL CO., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Guangzhou Xiongxing Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., KLJ Group, Kraton Corp., Lanxess AG, Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Perstorp Holding AB, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Suntek, Swastik Plasticizer and PVC Pipe Indore Pvt. Ltd., Vinyl Group.

, and Witmans Industries PVT. LTD.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Paint Plasticizers market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for flexible and durable coatings. Plasticizers improve paint's workability and flexibility, making it ideal for various applications. Major industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging are significant consumers. Market players focus on innovation and product development to cater to evolving customer needs and regulations. Global trends towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions are influencing the market dynamics.



The Paint Plasticizers market is witnessing significant trends in various industries. In the Coatings Industry, Disononyl adipate (DINA), Trioctyl trimellitate (TOTM), and Triisononyl trimellitate (TINTM) are popular choices for solvent-based paint plasticizers in applications like Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, and Automotive Parts. For infrastructure projects, durability, adhesion, and impact resistance are key factors driving demand. Water-based paint plasticizers, including Dibutyl maleate (DBM) and Dioctyl maleate (DOM), are gaining traction due to sustainability concerns and digitalization. Flexible polymers in construction activities benefit from these plasticizers, enhancing viscosity, softness, and flexibility. Non-phthalates like DBM and DOM are replacing traditional phthalates in consumer goods sector and textiles industry due to regulatory pressures. The market is also catering to automotive components, medical equipment, toys, and other applications requiring high impact, scratch, and chip resistance. Overall, the Paint Plasticizers market continues to evolve, focusing on customer interactions and innovation.



Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Paint Plasticizers market is a significant sector in the global chemicals industry. These additives enhance paint properties, such as flexibility and durability. Major applications include architectural and industrial coatings. Key players include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, and Covestro AG. Market growth is driven by increasing construction activities and automotive production. Regulations regarding VOC emissions may pose challenges, but solutions like waterborne plasticizers are being adopted. Overall, the market is expected to grow steadily, offering opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. The Paint Plasticizers market plays a crucial role in the Coatings Industry, enhancing the properties of both Water-based and Solvent-based paints. Flexible polymers, such as PVC, rely on plasticizers like Dioctyl phthalate (DOP), Diisononyll phthalate (DINP), Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), and Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) for viscosity control, softness, and flexibility. The Consumer goods sector and Textiles industry are significant end-users. However, concerns over Phthalates have emerged, leading to a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives. Bio-based plasticizers, Terephthalates, Epoxies, Aliphatics, and Eco-friendly options are gaining popularity. Urbanization and Construction sector growth fuel demand for plasticizers in Automotive components, Medical equipment, Toys, and various applications like Windows, Flooring, Doors, Pipes, Wires and cables, Electrical devices, and Roofing. Dioctyl adipate (DOA) is a promising alternative for food-grade applications in Packed food and Beverages.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This paint plasticizers market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Phthalate 1.2 Non-phthalate



2.1 Construction

2.2 Automotive 2.3 Consumer goods



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Phthalate-

The phthalate segment holds a significant share in the global paint plasticizers market, accounting for a substantial portion due to their superior performance characteristics. Phthalates, a class of compounds, are added to paints to enhance their workability, flexibility, and durability. Their low volatility, high stability, exceptional resistance to UV radiation and harsh temperatures, and affordability make them popular in the industry. However, concerns regarding potential health and environmental hazards of certain phthalates, such as diisononyl phthalate (DINP) and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), have led to regulations and limitations in various regions. In response, there is a growing trend towards the use of alternative plasticizers, such as non-phthalate or bio-based options. Despite this, phthalates continue to dominate the market due to their proven track record, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Consequently, the increasing demand for phthalates will drive the expansion of the phthalate segment in the global paint plasticizers market throughout the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - )

- Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Paint Plasticizers market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying plasticizers for use in paints and coatings. Plasticizers are essential additives that enhance the properties of flexible polymers, improving their viscosity, softness, flexibility, and workability. The market caters to various industries, including the Coatings Industry, Consumer Goods Sector, Textiles Industry, and Automotive Components. Water-based and Solvent-based paint plasticizers are the two primary types. Water-based plasticizers are eco-friendly alternatives to solvent-based, making them increasingly popular. However, solvent-based plasticizers offer superior properties like durability, adhesion, and impact resistance, making them indispensable in specific applications. The Paint Plasticizers market plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance of coatings in infrastructure projects, construction sector, and automotive components. It also contributes to the production of medical equipment, toys, and other consumer goods. The market's growth is driven by the demand for improved viscosity, softness, flexibility, and impact resistance in various applications.

Market Research Overview

The Paint Plasticizers market refers to the industry that produces and supplies plasticizers for use in paints and coatings. Plasticizers are essential additives that enhance the properties of flexible polymers, such as PVC, in the coatings industry. They improve the viscosity, softness, and flexibility of paints and coatings, making them suitable for various applications in the consumer goods sector, textiles industry, and the automotive and construction industries. Water-based and solvent-based plasticizers are the two main types, with solvent-based plasticizers being commonly used for their superior performance in terms of durability, adhesion, and flow and leveling. Phthalates, including Dioctyl phthalate (DOP), Diisononyll phthalate (DINP), Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), and Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), are widely used plasticizers. However, due to environmental concerns, there is a growing trend towards eco-friendly plasticizers, such as bio-based plasticizers, terephthalates, epoxies, aliphatics, and eco-friendly alternatives. The Paint Plasticizers market caters to various industries, including the coatings industry, automotive components, medical equipment, toys, urbanization, construction sector, and infrastructure projects. Applications include films, cables, wood, iron products, windows, floorings, doors, pipes, wires and cables, electrical devices, flooring, roofing, cladding, films and sheets, packed food, beverages, and automotive parts. Digitalization and customer interactions are also driving growth in the market, with a focus on sustainable construction materials and infrastructure projects.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Phthalate

Non-phthalate

End-user



Construction



Automotive

Consumer Goods

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio