FM: Israeli Statements, A Futile Attempt To Justify Aggression On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 3 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Tuesday dismissed allegations by Israeli officials to justify the aggression on the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank.Such allegations are a condemnable futile attempt and a provocation that would further escalate tension in the region, it warned.The ministry said Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on the Philadelphia crossing yesterday are "baseless", and are meant to obstruct the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.The ministry's spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Egypt in the face of Israeli allegations, and held the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of such claims.