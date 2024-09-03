Over $400 Million Allocated For Gasification In Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The government of Kazakhstan has allocated 194 billion tenge
($402 million) for gasification, Azernews
reports.
Over 300 thousand people will be provided with blue fuel, more
than 1.7 thousand kilometers of gas networks will be
modernized.
According to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, preparatory
work is currently underway for the construction of the
Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent 2, Aktobe-Kostanay and Taldykorgan-Usharal
gas pipelines.
In addition, two plants with a capacity of 1 and 2.5 billion
cubic meters are being built at the Kashagan field, commissioning
is planned for 2026 and 2030, respectively.
The launch of a gas processing plant at the Karachaganak field
with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters is scheduled for
2028.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108632321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.