Over $400 Million Allocated For Gasification In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The of Kazakhstan has allocated 194 billion tenge ($402 million) for gasification, Azernews reports.

Over 300 thousand people will be provided with blue fuel, more than 1.7 thousand kilometers of networks will be modernized.

According to First Deputy Prime Roman Sklyar, preparatory work is currently underway for the of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent 2, Aktobe-Kostanay and Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipelines.

In addition, two with a capacity of 1 and 2.5 billion cubic meters are being built at the Kashagan field, commissioning is planned for 2026 and 2030, respectively.

The launch of a gas processing plant at the Karachaganak field with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters is scheduled for 2028.