Dubai Land Department Joins Forces With Developers Through A Focused Workshop To Advance Quality And Transparency Across The Industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 September 2024: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and fairness in the market, the Support Section at Dubai Land Department has organised a focused for real estate developers. The workshop aimed to strengthen collaboration and partnerships, exchange knowledge on best practices in the real estate sector, and provide a safe and transparent environment for both developers and buyers.

The session highlighted the provision of comprehensive information regarding the rights and obligations of the parties involved in real estate sales contracts, with a clear explanation of the legal procedures necessary to ensure the protection of everyone's rights.

Abdullah Al Zarooni, Legal Support Section Manager at Dubai Land Department emphasised that this workshop is part of the DLD's efforts to enhance awareness and trust in the real estate market and to strengthen partnerships with developers to ensure the highest project standards. He stated, 'We are committed to providing full support to developers by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and guidance to ensure adherence to best practices, which contributes to creating a balanced and sustainable real estate environment.'

The workshop provided real estate developers with the opportunity to engage directly with legal experts from the Dubai Land Department, enhancing their understanding of current trends and legal procedures, and ensuring their compliance with the regulations in force in the emirate.

Dubai Land Department reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the real estate sector, which enhances the confidence of investors, buyers, and developers alike. This reflects DLD's dedication to protecting the rights of all parties in the market, thereby supporting its strategic vision of achieving global leadership in real estate investment.