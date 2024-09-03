IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board Appointment Of Pavel Měchura Extended

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

Vienna, 3 September 2024

IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board appointment of Pavel Měchura extended

IMMOFINANZ has extended the appointment of Pavel Měchura to the Executive Board until 30 April 2027. The Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ has prematurely extended the appointment of Pavel Měchura on the Executive Board to 30 April 2027, with effect from 28 August 2024. The composition of the Executive Board therefore remains unchanged with Radka Doehring and Pavel Měchura as its members. Pavel Měchura has served as a member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board since 16 June 2023. “Pavel Měchura is a first-class manager with long-standing expertise in the financial and real estate sectors. Together with Radka Doehring, he has been responsible for the successful development of IMMOFINANZ Group since taking office. The premature extension of his appointment to the Executive Board is now creating the basis for continuing along this path,” explains Miroslava Greštiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board.

On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ owns more than 50% of the shares in S IMMO and fully consolidates this company. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 490 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.2 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:

For additional information contact:

Simone Korbelius

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

IMMOFINANZ

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria



