Sheryl Driggers Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Influence And Impact,' Co-Authored With Chris Voss

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Sheryl Driggers, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A driving force behind the book's success is Sheryl Driggers' chapter, "The Power of Quiet Persuasion," where she shares her transformative journey from a rigid leadership style to one centered on empathy and subtle influence. Through her personal story, including a life-altering diagnosis, Sheryl demonstrates how shifting to a quieter, more thoughtful approach has profoundly impacted her business, family, and leadership.

Sheryl Driggers is celebrated for her expertise in helping business owners build purposeful, profitable, and joy-filled companies. With a bachelor's degree in business and marketing, she is a certified coach and trainer for the John Maxwell organization and a Maxwell Certified Behavior Analysis Trainer. Sheryl's profound impact on corporate culture has earned her features in prominent business magazines and the title of“Culture Master” on the cover of FenderBender magazine.

As a dynamic speaker, Sheryl has addressed thousands at leadership conferences and worked with major corporations such as Nissan, Stellantis, and The Women's Industry Network. She has shared the stage with best-selling author Chris Voss at the Disney Institute and speaks passionately about topics like "Creating More Peace & More Profit" and "Finding Purpose Beyond Business," making her a sought-after speaker and thought leader in entrepreneurship.

Sheryl's dedication to leadership and team dynamics is further demonstrated through her contributions to the Leadership & Customer Experience columns of ABRN magazine and several leadership podcasts. Her work has been recognized with the“Most Influential Women” Award from The Women's Industry Network and the“Big M Courage Award” for her inspiring and hopeful outlook.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sheryl is the author of the Weekly Devotionals for her church, where she leads people to deepen their faith. She speaks on themes of perseverance, the secrets of success for high-performing business owners and finding her identity beyond her career through her relationship with Jesus. Sheryl's commitment to community service is evident in her founding of The James 215 Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding those in need.

Sheryl cherishes time with her family, including her husband of 24 years, Jason, and their children, 19-year-old Barrett and 18-year-old Madison. They enjoy outdoor activities, including racetracks, softball fields, and hunting expeditions.

