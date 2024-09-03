Honored For Leadership: International Paper's Commitment To Forest Bird Conservation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

In 2023, the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) honored International Paper with a Leadership in Sustainability Award for Resilient U.S. Forests. The award recognized our innovative approach to promoting forest bird awareness and conservation within the forest product in partnership with the American Bird Conservancy (ABC). This multi-year partnership aims to integrate bird conservation into our procurement operations and value chain and provide a measurable contribution towards reversing the decline of forest birds.

One of the significant outcomes of this partnership is targeted work with an iconic bird species in the Southeastern U.S.: the Swallow-tailed Kite (STKI). STKIs are one of North America's most beautiful birds of prey, with distinctive black and white plumage and a long, forked tail. They are also long-distance migrants that spend their spring and summer months in the Southeastern forests of the U.S. and then migrate to their wintering grounds in South America.

Since 2021, working with the Avian Research and Conservation Institute, nine STKIs have been trapped and fitted with radio transmitters near International Paper mills in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana. This year alone, five STKIs have received transmitters. These transmitters allow us and our conservation partners to follow the STKIs' movements across the landscape so we can further understand their specific habitat needs. Additionally, we can enter that data into our ForSiteTM mapping system to target conservation efforts and outreach in the most strategic areas.

This past year, the transmitters allowed researchers to document the amazing journey made by one of the male STKIs captured in Georgia, named Barrington. The bird's migration started on the Altamaha River, where it led the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to a pre-migration roost of over 600 STKIs - the first of its kind outside of Florida. The trackers then followed Barrington for four months on a long and winding journey over the Gulf of Mexico, including a 48-hour stretch over water, before continuing through South America into Bolivia and central Brazil - a truly incredible flight.

Forest certification

Forest certification underpins our commitment to sustainable forest management. Our procurement systems and mills are certified to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), Programme for the Endorsement of Forest CertificationTM (PEFCTM) and Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) chain of custody standards and the SFI Fiber sourcing standard.

To meet the growing customer demand for certified products, our internal FSC forest management group, Certified Forest Management (CFM) LLC, helps small, private landowners become FSC-certified cost-effectively. It has become the largest privately run group of certified landowners in the U.S.

Since 2012, CFM has enrolled and maintained FSC forest management certification for:

920,769 acres in 607 properties across 11 states

Read more

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.