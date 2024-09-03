Zerofox To Exhibit And Present At The 15Th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit As Gold Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will be onsite at Booth #365 demoing external cybersecurity solutions for the public sector and speaking about AI-enabled threats

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the leader in external cybersecurity, will exhibit and speak at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit as a sponsor. Visit ZeroFox at Booth #365 during the event, which starts today and runs through September 6, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C.



ZeroFox's Chief Officer, Mike Price, will speak on a panel titled“Future Cyber Issues: Addressing the Emerging Threats that AI Systems Create” on September 4, 2024, from 10:35-11:20 AM in the Rotunda. The panel discussion will focus on new technical, ethical, and threat challenges that AI introduces, explaining how to counter them more effectively, in the spirit of the conference's overall theme: Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age.

Also at the event, ZeroFox will demo its leading external cybersecurity solutions for the public sector. ZeroFox offers visibility and protection in the gray space – democratized spaces online where governments, officials, constituents, and threat actors interact. The company's External Cybersecurity Platform provides government organizations with critical visibility, compliance reporting, and automated protection necessary to secure the public attack surface beyond the traditional perimeter. Through a mix of threat intelligence and a powerful platform that is able to analyze large swaths of data, government customers are alerted of impersonations, data leakage, and threats against their protected people.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit for more information.

