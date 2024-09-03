Assisted Living Locators Launches Memories Matter: Messages Of Hope For World Alzheimer's Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators , a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced today the launch of its "Memories Matter: Messages of Hope" initiative for World Alzheimer's Month in September. The program aims to share inspiring stories and supportive messages from senior care advisors who have helped Alzheimer's patients and their families.

Throughout September, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors will record short videos sharing their experiences in assisting those affected by Alzheimer's. These videos will be shared on each franchisee's social media channels and featured on a dedicated section of the company's website, creating a resource of hope and support for families navigating Alzheimer's care. To view these videos, please visit: .



"Our 'Memories Matter' messages are a testament to the profound impact our advisors have on families dealing with Alzheimer's," said Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "By sharing these stories, we hope to provide comfort and guidance to those facing similar challenges, while also raising awareness about Alzheimer's care options."

Assisted Living Locators, founded to better serve the community and provide a trusted, compassionate service, stands out as the first senior placement service to hold a system-wide dementia care certification. This expertise uniquely positions the company to address the complex needs of Alzheimer's patients and their families.

"Our dementia care certification ensures that every franchisee is equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide specialized support," Olea added. "The 'Memories Matter' videos allows us to share this expertise more broadly, potentially reaching families who may not know where to turn for help."

Assisted Living Locators, a member of the Evive Brands family, is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 150 franchisees in 39 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care.

As World Alzheimer's Month approaches, Assisted Living Locators invites the public to visit their website in September to view the "Memories Matter" videos and learn more about Alzheimer's care resources.

