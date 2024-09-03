Mumbai Techie Cautions Against 'Hustle Culture' After He Ends Up In Hospital, Blames Poor Lifestyle. See Pic

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kritarth Mittal, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and

visionary founder of Soshals, has taken to social to unveil the stark, often concealed costs of relentless 'hustle culture'. Hustle culture glorifies relentless work, often at the expense of mental well-being. The constant pressure to be productive can lead to burnout, anxiety, and depression.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mittal, a luminary in the tech sector, shared a haunting image from his hospital bed, delivering a stark cautionary message about the perils of an imbalanced work regime.

Mittal blamed poor lifestyle choices for a health scare that led to his hospitalisation. He also cautioned against 'hustle culture' and said he ended up in the hospital after pulling all-nighters, getting less than five hours of sleep a day and following an unhealthy diet.

“Hustle culture comes with a cost - some you incur right away and some over decades. Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy. This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for less than 5-6 hours, and no diet plan,” Mittal tweeted.

The seasoned entrepreneur, whose meteoric rise in the tech industry is the stuff of legend, confessed that his rigorous schedule, a fixture since his college days, has finally exacted its toll.“TBH (to be honest) my routine has been like that since my college days but now my body has started to remind me that I am not 20 anymore,” he admitted in a subsequent post.

A proud alumnus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, Mittal revealed his struggle to embrace healthier habits despite numerous attempts.

“I have a diet plan and I've tried to set up a sleep cycle, I just am ridiculously bad at following a routine. When I'm working, I lose track of time and then everything after that gets disrupted in order,” he lamented.

Mittal's message was clear – a warning to others about the toll that an unbalanced lifestyle can take on one's health.

Mittal's battle with persistent body pain and dark circles underscores the severe repercussions of his unrelenting lifestyle. Vowing to shift his focus to self-care, he has committed to prioritizing his health moving forward.

Mittal's story has resonated deeply with many, with a stark reminder that while“hustle culture” may glorify constant productivity and sleepless nights, it often comes at the expense of one's health, and of course the need for a work-life balance!

