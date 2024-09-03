Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) Champions Access And Equity In Ovarian Cancer And Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month begins, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is proud to highlight a series of initiatives aimed at expanding access and promoting equity in ovarian and all gynecologic cancer care. This year's efforts include the launch of targeted research grants to address inequities, a new "Find a Doctor" tool to better locate specialists, and an upcoming international grant program, all designed to address various dimensions of access and equity in cancer care.

Health Equity Research Grants: Advancing Access in Cancer Research

OCRA's 2024 Health Equity Research Grants, sponsored in part by GSK, are a major step towards addressing disparities in ovarian and related gynecologic cancers. These grants – which commit $600,000 in total - are targeted at projects that aim to reduce inequities in early diagnosis, treatment access, and patient outcomes. By supporting research focused on health equity, OCRA seeks to ensure that advancements in cancer care benefit all patients, regardless of socioeconomic or geographic barriers.

Audra Moran, President and CEO of OCRA, highlighted the significance of these grants: "Our commitment to health equity is crucial as we make strides in cancer research. It's vital that emerging diagnostic tools and treatments are accessible to everyone, and these grants will help address the disparities that persist in care."

"Find a Doctor" Tool: Bridging Geographic Gaps in Care

To further enhance access to care, OCRA has introduced a "Find a Doctor" tool on its website. This innovative tool addresses geographic inequities by connecting patients with qualified healthcare professionals specializing in ovarian and gynecologic cancers, no matter where they live. The database includes over 2,000 providers and updates regularly, allowing users to find specialists and treatment centers in their local area, including underserved and remote regions.

Moran emphasized the tool's impact: "Ensuring access to quality care is a matter of equity. The Find a Doctor tool is a significant advancement in making specialized care more accessible to patients, regardless of their location."

International Grant Program: Fostering Global Collaboration

OCRA is also preparing to announce a significant international grant program designed to bring together leading minds from around the world to tackle ovarian cancer. This program will aim to foster global collaboration and accelerate research by leveraging international expertise.

These initiatives collectively underscore OCRA's commitment to furthering research, expanding access and equity in ovarian and all gynecologic cancer care, and ensuring that advancements benefit all patients, irrespective of their background or location.

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

OCRA is the leading global organization dedicated to combating ovarian cancer while supporting patients and families. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $122 million in scientific breakthroughs, secured $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supported 95,000 individuals annually through its programs.

SOURCE Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance