WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL FOR ITS FISCAL 2024 Q4 AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

2024

Q4 and full-year results after close on Tuesday, September

17, 2024 and hold a call at 10:00

a.m.

ET, Wednesday, September

18, 2024, during which Company management will discuss the results.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling.

As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands with kids and families around the world. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.



Our studios produce such award-winning series as

The Snoopy Show;

Snoopy in Space;

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime;

Chip and Potato;

Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.



WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain .

