Shakea Miller: 1 On 1 Technical & Theological College Revolutionizes Education With Unprecedented Expansion

1 on 1 T&TC

PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 on 1 Technical & Theological College is proud to announce its most ambitious expansion to date, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in education. This groundbreaking move introduces 50 new trade classes and a robust theological program, empowering students with unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.Theological Program Expansion- 10 new courses in Biblical Studies, Theology, and Leadership- Expert faculty with real-world experience and academic credentials- Personalized mentorship and spiritual guidanceTrade Program Expansion- 5 new associate degrees- 50 new classes in in-demand fields like:- Technology and IT- Healthcare and Wellness- Creative Arts and Design- Skilled Trades and Construction- Industry-recognized certifications and trainingEmpowering Students for Success At 1 on 1 Technical & Theological College, we're committed to providing a supportive, inclusive environment that fosters academic excellence, spiritual growth, and practical skills. Our expansion is designed to meet the evolving needs of our students and the job market, ensuring they're equipped to thrive in their chosen careers. Join the Movement Be part of this exciting new chapter in education.The founder, Shakea Miller has become the youngest woman to establish a degree-granting technical & theological college in Alabama.To celebrate, 1 on 1 T&TC will be offering the 1st 100 people to enroll a 50% off Scholarship for selective certificate or diploma courses.Apply now and experience the transformative power of 1 on 1 Technical & Theological College.1on1tntcContact:Shakea Milleradmin@1on1tntc334-480-2000

