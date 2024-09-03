Acrolab Ltd. Announces New Company Headquarters In Windsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Windsor, ON – Acrolab Ltd , a leading thermal engineering solutions company, is proud to announce that the company is moving into its new headquarters. The new facility will assist with the growth and expansion of its services and products.

The new headquarters is just a few kilometres from its current location yet allows Acrolab Ltd to successfully enable the expansion of its offering of services and products. Additionally, the new location contributes to the continuous growth in efficiency-contributing technologies for the world's leading manufacturers.

“We have the flexibility and experience to work directly with any technical team or collaborate with a team of application specialists. From concept and design to final product; Acrolab can deliver an optimal solution to thermal management challenges,” said Andreas Waller, VP of Sales at Acrolab. “After Acrolab has completed the R&D, design, prototyping and proof of concept of your thermal-related application, we can scale it to short-run or full-run production. Depending on the nature of the solution, the technology transfer can be done through purchasing or licensing which may be exclusive within defined territories or industry sectors.”

Acrolab Ltd was founded in Windsor in 1948 by Mr. Phillipe Earle Ouellette, initially setting up as an instrument repair and sales company before expanding to manufacturing temperature sensors, Isobar heat pipes and engineering services in the 1980s. Acrolab has remained tied to the Windsor area since its beginning, however it has also expanded into international markets with sales throughout North America, the European Union, South America, Africa and Asia.

The new location at 3355 Munich Court, Unit B, Windsor, ON N8N 5G2 is intended to provide for future growth of thermal solutions for a wide range of manufacturers, whether in their core industries focused on material processing and related efficiencies, or advanced developments in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors.

For over 75 years, Acrolab Ltd has continued to maintain the trust and confidence of its customers by providing innovative and affordable solutions to the most challenging thermal management problems.

Acrolab Ltd is a thermal engineering solutions company located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. For over 75 years, Acrolab Ltd has been a custom solutions provider for various industrial manufacturers here in Canada and around the world.

To find more about Acrolab and learn more about the new company headquarters, please visit .

