ECB faces internal debate over interest rate cuts amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) European Central (ECB) policymakers are increasingly at odds regarding the future of economic growth within the eurozone, particularly concerning the potential impacts of interest rate cuts. Some members are concerned about the risk of recession, while others are focused on persistent inflationary pressures. According to a report, which was reviewed by Sky News Arabia, there is an expectation that the ECB will implement a rate cut in September due to signs of slowing price growth. However, the situation has become more complex as the eurozone shows signs of further weakening.



Discussions among ECB policymakers reveal a significant divide over how to address the dual challenges of weak economic growth and persistent inflation. The primary concern is how a potential recession could impact inflation, with the ECB's ultimate goal being to reduce inflation to 2 percent by the end of 2025. The report highlights that the eurozone economy is in a more fragile state than previously anticipated, with rising recession risks and a decrease in job vacancies among major employers, which is weakening the labor market.



The decline in employment is expected to reduce disposable income, leading to lower consumption and exacerbating the economic downturn. According to one source, these factors could cause price pressures to diminish more rapidly than anticipated, increasing the risk that inflation could fall below the ECB's target level. This perspective suggests that the ECB may have been slow in responding to the economic slowdown, bolstering the argument for more aggressive rate cuts, a position supported by some of the bank's monetary policymakers.



