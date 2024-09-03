US Democratic vice presidential nominee Walz involves in motorcade crash in Milwaukee

(MENAFN) On Monday, a motorcade transporting Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was involved in a crash while en route from the airport to a campaign event in Milwaukee. Despite the serious nature of the accident, Walz, who is also the governor of Minnesota, was unharmed. The crash occurred at the rear of the motorcade and resulted in minor injuries to several individuals.



President Joe Biden, who was on his way to a separate campaign stop in Pittsburgh with Vice President Kamala Harris, reached out to Walz shortly after the incident. The Harris campaign confirmed that Vice President Harris also contacted Walz by phone to check on his well-being and confirm that he was uninjured. The White House has indicated that Harris was briefed on the collision and is expected to receive updates throughout the day.



The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. local time and involved vehicles at the rear of the motorcade, while Walz was situated closer to the front. The cause of the accident remains unclear, but the incident caused some minor injuries among those involved. A van carrying members of the traveling press, which was caught up in the crash, experienced significant damage. Reporters in the van reported being thrown forward and experiencing injuries, including scrapes, bruises, and one individual with a bloody nose. A reporter who feared a concussion initially sought urgent care but later joined a new van to continue covering the event.



All individuals who wished to be assessed by paramedics were attended to, according to a pool report. The van carrying reporters was pulled over for several minutes following the crash, and medics treated those injured at the scene.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629368