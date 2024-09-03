Amir's Visit To Sweden Paves Way For New Horizons Of Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Kingdom of Sweden is part of the distinguished relations between the two countries, adding that it will pave the way for new horizons of joint cooperation, especially in trade and economic fields.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Khalifa noted that the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden enjoy close cooperation at all levels, particularly in trade and economics, pointing out the mutual visits of officials and business delegations, as well as the number of agreements and MoU signed between both countries in various fields.

He noted that there has been significant development in trade and economic relations between the two countries in recent years, with trade exchange reaching approximately QR1.55bn in 2023, compared to QR866m in 2022, reflecting a growth rate of 79 percent. He emphasised the two countries' commitment to increasing trade exchange through mutual investments.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber invited Swedish companies to invest in Qatar, which has become a leading global center for business and investment, thanks to its world-class infrastructure, favorable business environment, and a range of economic regulations that encourage investment, including allowing foreign ownership of up to 100 percent in many sectors.

Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani concluded by highlighting the presence of dozens of Swedish companies operating in the Qatari market, either with 100 percent ownership or through partnerships with Qatari institutions.