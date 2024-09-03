Deaths from road accidents in Qatar fall by over 57 percent in July

(MENAFN) In July this year, serious road accidents resulting in deaths in Qatar fell by over 57 percent compared to the previous month, marking a significant improvement in road safety. According to the National Planning Council (NPC), there were only six fatalities in traffic accidents in July, a sharp decrease from 14 recorded in June 2024. This reduction represents the lowest monthly death toll of the year so far. Additionally, the total number of road accidents declined by seven percent from 647 in June to 602 in July.



Most of the traffic incidents in July were minor, with only 23 classified as major accidents. This reduction in fatalities and accidents highlights a positive trend in road safety, with the total number of deaths in road accidents for the first seven months of 2024 standing at 89. During this period, there were 5,164 traffic accidents, including 261 major incidents. This trend contrasts with January’s statistics, which recorded 843 total accidents, including 41 major ones and 17 fatalities.



The ongoing improvements in road safety can be attributed to the Ministry of Interior's dedicated efforts to enforce traffic safety regulations and enhance public awareness. These efforts are supported by the development of world-class road infrastructure and advanced traffic monitoring systems, contributing to better road safety for all users. The sustained focus on road safety has been instrumental in achieving these significant reductions in traffic-related fatalities and accidents.



To further enhance road safety, traffic police have begun using surveillance cameras to monitor violations such as seatbelt and mobile phone use. According to the Ministry of Interior, any driver or front seat passenger caught not wearing a seatbelt will be penalized. This enforcement aligns with Article (54) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007, which mandates that both the driver and the front seat passenger must wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion.

