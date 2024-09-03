Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 12% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The purpose of Healthcare information exchange is to facilitate the safe and efficient electronic transmission of patient medical records by physicians, healthcare providers, and other medical facilities. Health information exchange (HIE) enables medical professionals to exchange and access patient medical records using electronic devices. In order to deliver quick, safe, effective, efficient, and patient-centered care, it also helps with the retrieval of clinical data. It also helps in the reduction of time-consuming administrative tasks and collaboration with healthcare stakeholders, including nurses, pharmacists, doctors, and other healthcare providers. It also offers transparency in the healthcare industry improves efficiency by getting rid of pointless paperworkGiving caregivers access to clinical decision support tools can lead to more effective care and treatment. It also improves public health reporting and monitoring by removing pointless or redundant testing also generates a potential feedback loop between health-related research and real-world practice, makes it easier to implement emerging technologies and healthcare services efficiently, serves as the foundation for technical infrastructure that can be leveraged by initiatives at the federal, state, and local levels, and, most importantly, lowers health-related costs. It also acts as a basic level of interoperability among electronic health records that are maintained by individual physicians and organizations.

The Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2024 to USD 3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

In addition to answering these critical questions, the report offers a forward-looking perspective, providing insights into the future trajectory of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market. It equips decision-makers with the knowledge needed to navigate the market's evolution during the forecasted period effectively.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), HEALTHeLINK, Health Catalyst (US), Intersystem Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US).

Recent Development:

In November 2022, MEDITECH is pleased to announced that HCA Healthcare, one of the nation leading providers of healthcare services, has signed a new agreement for a large-scale deployment of MEDITECH Expanse. This agreement further solidifies MEDITECH and HCA Healthcare longstanding and collaborative partnership, now spanning over 30 years.

In June 2022,ALTHeLINK,the health information exchange (HIE) for Western New York, has announced a new affiliation agreement with Population Health Collaborative (PHC) to reduce health disparities impacting the wellness of people in Western New York.

This Health Information Exchange (HIE) research report sheds light on the major market players who are thriving in the market. Track business strategy, financial status and upcoming products.

Segmentation Analysis:

By setup type, The private healthcare information exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the health information exchange industry in 2023.

The market for healthcare information exchange is divided into private HIE and public HIE setup types. In 2024, the private HIE segment held the biggest market share. This category includes software systems made to make it easier for private healthcare providers, like clinics, hospitals, and doctor offices, to securely share private patient health data. Since privacy concerns have become more important in healthcare, especially with the implementation of regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), this segment has become a dominant force in the HIE market. Strong security features and encryption protocols are provided by private HIE software solutions to guarantee the integrity and privacy of patient data. Healthcare companies looking to abide by regulations and protect patient data are increasingly in need of private HIE solutions as a result of the increased focus on privacy and data security.

The hybrid model is the fastest growing segment in the healthcare information exchange industry.

The healthcare information exchange market is divided into hybrid, centralized, decentralized, and federated models based on the implementation model. The hybrid model has the potential to grow significantly during the forecast period because it can combine the advantages of decentralized and centralized models while addressing their individual shortcomings. States and healthcare organizations are utilizing a flexible framework that enables customized solutions to meet their specific needs and circumstances by implementing a hybrid model. Moreover, the hybrid model gives states the authority to actively direct HIE initiatives and guarantee that they are in line with more general healthcare policy goals. States are taking more control over the creation and management of HIE infrastructure by designating a State Designated Entity (SDE) to oversee the statewide HIE. By combining centralized oversight with cooperative decision-making processes involving important stakeholders, the HIE market is able to grow sustainably over the long term, reduce risks, and expedite implementation efforts.

Healthcare provider accounted for the largest share of the healthcare information exchange industry in 2023.

The healthcare information exchange market is divided into three segments based on the end users: pharmacies, healthcare payers, and healthcare providers. Due to in-care transitions, especially between hospitals and primary care settings, the healthcare provider segment held the largest share of the market. Information gaps frequently occur during these transitions, which compromises the continuity and standard of patient care. The inability of primary care physicians to provide optimal care is often impeded by a lack of timely notifications and comprehensive information regarding their patients' hospitalizations. These issues can be resolved with the help of efficient HIE solutions, which enable smooth information sharing between care settings. Essential elements of a patient's health record can be accessed and resolved during both scheduled and unforeseen care transitions thanks to interconnected electronic systems.

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Segmentation:

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Setup Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Private HIE

Public HIE

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Software, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hybrid Models

Centralized Models

Decentralized/Federated Models Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Directed Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer-Mediated Exchange

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Web Portal Development

Workflow Management

Secure Messaging

Internal Interfacing

Other Applications

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Portal-Centric Solutions

Messaging-Centric Solutions

Platform-Centric Solutions

This report caters to a wide audience, from industry experts seeking insights into the dynamic Health Information Exchange (HIE) market to newcomers looking for guidance. Customization options are available to ensure the report's relevance to your specific needs.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

APAC Market Forecast

By the end of 2030, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share of 40% for health information exchange. In an effort to enhance patient outcomes and healthcare delivery, several Asia Pacific nations have been investing in healthcare IT infrastructure and encouraging the use of HIEs. In the Asia Pacific region, the use of electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT solutions has increased, creating a need for HIEs to facilitate seamless data exchange. According to a study, the adoption of EHRs rose from 36% in 2023 to 75% in 2030 in Asia Pacific nations.

North American Market Statistics

North America's health information exchange market is anticipated to hold the second-largest share. The adoption of HIEs in North America has been greatly aided by government initiatives and regulations. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, for instance, was enacted in the US and offered financial incentives and support for the adoption of HIEs. The need for Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to enable the smooth transfer of patient data between various providers has arisen from the extensive implementation of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in North American healthcare facilities. The North American healthcare sector has realized how crucial data sharing and interoperability are to enhancing patient outcomes and care coordination.

Know more about this report:

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Maintenance of paper-based patient health records

The growing need to lower the costs of maintaining paper-based patient health records is another factor propelling the market for health information exchange. Additionally, the NCBI claims that data extraction from electronic health records is far simpler and faster than data extraction from conventional hard copy records. This is anticipated to increase interest in HIE systems.

Growing emphasis on healthcare cost optimization

Improved quality, speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness of patient treatment can be achieved through the concept of electronic health information exchange (HIE), which makes it easier to exchange patient health information. Transmitting health data electronically between doctors and clinicians reduces the need for expensive paper and record handling. Furthermore, HIE can improve the completeness of patient records by simultaneously assessing the patient's medical history, current prescriptions, and other information during visits. Early patient data sharing also reduces the risk of prescription errors, readmissions, and retesting costs while facilitating better decision-making.

Rising awareness about healthcare information exchange system

Health information exchange facilitates rapid, reliable, and successful patient recovery by providing high-speed access to medical clinical records with hospitals and clinicians. Frequent patient data sharing lowers unnecessary testing, boosts diagnosis rates, decreases readmissions, and prevents prescription errors, all of which contribute to informed treatment decisions. In addition, clinical data from multiple providers, public health statistics, and spending and activity data from multiple payers and providers are used in the health information exchange.

Opportunity

Benefits offered by health information exchange (HIE) solutions

Patients are expected to consent to the apparent benefits of having their health information shared through Health Information Exchange (HIE), notwithstanding security concerns. The report indicates that despite their reservations regarding the security and safety of information sharing protocols, patients are open to adopting HIE. Potential HIE advantages like increased safety and quality of healthcare may persuade people to agree to endorsement. Our findings also suggest that HIE is the safest method of information exchange between healthcare providers for a certain group of patients. Patients concur with O'Donnell et al. that HIE will increase the security and privacy of their medical records. People are therefore more willing to share their medical data if they think HIE will increase the security and privacy of that information.

The study also analyzes and sheds light on key aspects related to the market's growth and opportunities in different geographies:

Regions witnessing a rise in investments in supply chain networks.

Countries that have benefited from recent import and export policies.

Regions experiencing a decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals.

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Markets expected to emerge in specific geographies.

Regions likely to lose market share due to pricing pressures.

Leading players expected to expand their footprints in the near future.

Sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Demographic and economic environments creating new demand in developing economies.

Changing government regulations and their impact on business strategies and practices.

