3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size To Surpass USD 7.92 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 16.1% CAGR By 2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market insight, forecast to 2030, The growth of 3D printing for medical applications, which has revolutionized the surgical and orthopaedic structures, is referred to as the 3D printing medical device market. Stronger, lighter, and safer items, such organ, bone, and blood vessel replicas, are made possible by 3D printing. Additive manufacturing is another name for 3D printing. Three-dimensional printing is used to create the things. Digital three-dimensional objects are created, including computer-aided design (CAD) drawings and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The need for 3D printed medical equipment is rising as surgical procedures increase globally.

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is projected to reach USD 7.92 Billion By 2030 from USD 2.07 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions, EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, Renishaw plc, Prodways Group

Recent Development:

In Feb 2023 Stratasys Ltd launched TrueDent resin, which is used in labs for the application in dental structure shades.

In May 2023 CELLINK launched Lumen X a new benchtop DLP bioprinter.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Trends

Increased use of digital manufacturing processes to propel market growth

As additive manufacturing, 3D printing is the technique of creating three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs or files. In recent years, the digital revolution in dental and medical operations has advanced significantly with the goal of enhancing clinical workflow through technology integration. Dental care and surgeries are being replaced by digital ones in the sector. Using computer-controlled processes, direct digital manufacturing turns a digital design into a tangible product. As 3D printing technology develops, direct digital production is replacing traditional manufacturing methods in more applications.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Driver

The cost savings associated with the usage of 3D printing to manufacture medical devices further fuel the growth rate of the market.

One factor fueling the market expansion for 3D printed medical equipment is the increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses. Chronic illness patients require ongoing health monitoring and disease treatment, and they also require specialized medical devices for efficient disease management. Examples of these illnesses include cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, orthopedic ailments, and others. The use of 3D printing technology may make it possible to produce surgical instruments, prosthetic limbs, and implants that are precisely tailored to the needs of the individual patient. In order to ensure proper fit, function, and comfort-all of which are critical for patients with chronic illnesses who need to wear medical devices for an extended period of time-researchers and healthcare professionals have begun using 3D printing technology to create customized medical devices that can enhance patient outcomes.

Key Market Segments: 3D Printed Medical Devices Market

3d Printed Medical Devices Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Prosthetics and Implants

Tissue Engineering Products

3d Printed Medical Devices Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition (Dd) Or Extrusion-Based Technologies

Laser Beam Melting

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Three-Dimensional Printing (3dp) Or Adhesion Bonding

3d Printed Medical Devices Market by Regions, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

Regional Analysis

North America

As of 2023, North America accounted for the greatest portion of the global market, and this trend is expected to continue for the duration of the projected period. The quick uptake of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector, the proliferation of 3D printing enterprises in North American nations, and the growing number of end-user-focused device launches are all factors contributing to the dominance of the North American market. For example, when it comes to the healthcare sector, North America is the top user of 3D printing technology. Regional market expansion is further aided by the rising demand for customized medical devices and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North American nations.

Europe

In terms of regional markets for medical equipment made via 3D printing, Europe ranked second internationally in 2023 and is predicted to experience significant growth over the next years. The main factors driving the growth of the European market include a robust R&D environment, significant technological advancements, and a high degree of innovation. The aging population, rising healthcare costs, and the existence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure all contribute to the expansion of the European market. The countries with the biggest market shares in Europe in 2023 were Germany, France, and the United Kingdom; it is anticipated that these countries would continue to lead the pack throughout the projection period.

APAC

Over the course of the projected period, the APAC market is anticipated to rise at a promising CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region's 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by the region's huge population, growing number of healthcare institutions, and rising demand for technologically advanced medical devices. The APAC market is growing at a faster rate due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease as well as the rising need for cutting-edge medical technology. In 2023, APAC benefited greatly from the contributions of nations like China, Japan, and India, and these nations are rapidly adopting 3D printing.

