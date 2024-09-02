My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow – August 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Margaret Syne

Coup and Independence

What's Inside! What do you think life would be like in Trinidad if the 1990 coup were a success? Enjoy ten short tales from our past of that time. Domestic violence was and still is a big problem in Trinidad, especially as it affects the pure-hearted children in the home.

A short tribute in poetry that honours Raymond Choo Kong five years after his unsolved murder. In addition, you can read the goings-on of a rural Chinese shopkeeper. What was this mother thinking as she shelled peas knowing that she was excluded from her son's wedding?

You may also like the johnny come lately riding on the ageless donkey; choose wisely people. Always remember that personal downtime is important for overall health. We introduce an African guest writer with hopes to fulfill the Africa/Caribbean youth connection. On a lighter note be acquainted with three brothers, who had qualities as distinctive as their names. This month's recipe is Coo-coo. I hope it settles well with your menu. Awesome photos from South West Trinidad again for you to enjoy.

Remember; clean-up your immediate environment to prevent Dengue and Floods! We hope you enjoyed your Emancipation holiday on August 1. The UN has put 'World Steel Pan Day' on their calendar: August 11, Bravo Trinidad!

Congratulations to our Caribbean neighbours on winning Olympic medals! Well done! Congrats to SEA, CSEC and CAPE students! Continue in excellence. Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago August 31, 1962 – 2024.

