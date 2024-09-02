Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to Faisal Al-Rajehi, congratulating him on winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
ABU DHABI -- The State of Kuwait and United Arab Emirates held the fifth session of the joint supreme committee between the two countries in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.
ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's Ambassador to UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim hailed the deep-rooted brotherly relations that ties Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates and the commitment of both on bolstering the historical bilateral relations.
DOHA -- Kuwait emphasized the significance of the 10th meeting of the GCC Ministries of Social Affairs and Development Undersecretaries Committee, currently held in Doha.
LONDON -- UK suspends around 30 arms export licences to the Israeli occupation for use in Gaza over International Humanitarian Law concerns. (end) mb
