Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable to Faisal Al-Rajehi, congratulating him on winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

ABU DHABI -- The State of Kuwait and United Arab Emirates held the fifth session of the joint supreme committee between the two countries in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's Ambassador to UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim hailed the deep-rooted brotherly relations that ties Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates and the commitment of both on bolstering the historical bilateral relations.

DOHA -- Kuwait emphasized the significance of the 10th meeting of the GCC Ministries of Social Affairs and Development Undersecretaries Committee, currently held in Doha.

LONDON -- UK suspends around 30 arms export licences to the Israeli occupation for use in Gaza over International Humanitarian Law concerns. (end) mb