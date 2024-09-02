High-Integrity Pressure Protection System Market Size To Worth USD 983.57 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global high-integrity pressure protection system size is anticipated to grow from USD 500 million to USD 983.57 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advancements in high-integrity pressure protection system during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 500 million in 2023 global high-integrity pressure protection system market will reach USD 983.57 million in 2033. One type of safety system is the High-Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS). When more traditional means of protecting equipment from high pressure are ineffective, it is applied. safety valves for traditional pressure safety systems. They do not, however, always function in every circumstance. Sometimes they are insufficient, or they are not applicable because of unfeasible or inadequate circumstances. HIPPS is far more accurate and complex than traditional systems.

Because it provides real-time monitoring, it is extremely safe and responsive. Pressure sensors, a control system, and shutdown valves are some of the parts that make up HIPPS, which is a system for safeguarding machinery and equipment in industrial environments. Because HIPPS is proactive, it is far safer than traditional systems. HIPPS is an extremely dependable safety system that works well. The highest safety requirements set forth by national, regional, and international organisations are met by HIPPS.

Key Insight of the Global High-integrity pressure protection system Market

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The well-developed industrial infrastructure in the region fosters a greater adoption of HIPPS in the market. The region is also home to sizable chemical, petrochemical, and oil and gas industries, all of which heavily rely on HIPPS systems to adhere to local safety regulations. The market's expansion is further aided by the strict regulatory environment and the world's top safety requirements. The industry's growth is further encouraged by the existence of major firms who are spearheading HIPPS innovation and offering HIPPS systems that are easily accessed in a variety of industrial settings.

In 2023, the components segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and revenue of USD 320 million .

In 2023, the oil and gas segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of USD 190 million.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7% 2033 Value Projection USD 983.57 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 500 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, End-User Industry, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. High-Integrity Pressure Protection System Market Growth Drivers Stringent safety regulations

Advancement in market



During the hydrogen post-production process, IMI introduced what is regarded as one of the earliest high integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS) to guard against overpressure propagation. In the event of an overpressure occurrence, the new HIPPS is specifically designed to isolate the source of dangerously high pressure rather than alleviating the excess flow. This encourages the safe post-production storage of hydrogen before it is transported to the place of use and provides a vital layer of protection for pipelines and downstream components. Consequently, hydrogen producers will be able to prevent containment loss while increasing safety and availability in comparison to conventional pressure safety release valves.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Strict safety guidelines.



The regulatory push to guarantee a clean, safe, and non-aggressive workplace for all workers as a fundamental human right will be beneficial to the HIPPS industry. The number of industrial accidents that result in property damage and fatalities has increased, bringing attention to the level of safety in different economic sectors. Together, activists, unions, NGOs, businesses, and governments have raised safety standards and implemented them more locally to lower the number of accidents, fatalities, and property losses. Without requiring human intervention, HIPPS activates its proactive measures to maintain safety in industrial environments. It is an excellent option for businesses as a safety tool on their property since it is a dependable, dependable, and effective safety system that satisfies the safety standards set by regulatory bodies. The strong accountability requirements also encourage businesses to implement safety precautions in order to avoid paying large fines and running afoul of the law, which raises demand for HIPPS. Strict safety laws will therefore support the expansion of the sector.



Restraints: High HIPPS investment costs.



HIPPS is an extremely clever, smart, and advanced piece of machinery. Safety valves are automatically activated without the need for human interaction in response to hazardous pressure levels through the use of sophisticated control systems, sensors, and integrated safety valves. It takes money to integrate these components with the current systems. In comparison to traditional safety valves, HIPPS requires more money for operation and maintenance. The majority of industry participants continue with reasonably priced conventional safety measures since they lack the funds to invest in HIPPS. Consequently, the market's expansion will be constrained by HIPPS's high investment costs.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



The need for advanced safety systems like HIPPS has increased due to the strict regulatory framework that aims to raise the standards of safety in industrial settings. A further factor in HIPPS's ongoing innovation to improve its features and adapt to new industrial settings has been the growing demand. As a result of ongoing innovation, sophisticated sensors that improve pressure measurement precision and accuracy have been developed, boosting HIPPS's dependability. The market's pressure systems operate more efficiently when smart technologies are integrated. Thus, during the projected period, technological developments will positively impact the growth and development of the worldwide HIPPS market.



Challenges: Integration challenges.



HIPPS is relatively new and advanced systems with components and systems that are not compatible with old equipment and machinery of industries. integration of existing infrastructure with HIPPS is challenging and complex as the existing infrastructure needs to modified so it becomes suitable for relaying information through HIPPS. The modifications and necessary tweaks might be complicated, time consuming and costly with the requirement of specialized engineering and skilled talent making it a less desirable process for many. Therefore, the integration challenges will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global high-integrity pressure protection system market are:



. Apollo Fire Detectors Limited

. Electro Detectors Ltd

. EMS Security Group Ltd

. Halma Plc.

. Hochiki Corporation

. Honeywell International, Inc.

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Siemens AG

. Sterling Safety Systems

. Wagner Group GmbH



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



. Components

. Services



By End User Industry



. Oil and Gas

. Chemicals

. Power

. Metal and Mining

. Food and Beverages

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



