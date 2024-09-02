(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HAINING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - Recently, the project "Research and Industrialization Demonstration of Key Technologies for Personalized Diet Digital Design and Intelligent Manufacturing" led by Marssenger, has officially been approved as a key national project under the14th Five-Year Plan.



Furthermore, Industrial Design Center, Marssenger Kitchenware Co., Ltd was included in the National Industrial Design Center List announced by the Ministry of and Information Technology in 2023.



These two achievements are the government's acknowledgments of Marssenger's long-term commitment to research and development and innovation. These honors recognize Marssenger continuous efforts to expand in the field of kitchen health.



These two national-level glories made me reflect on Marssenger in Haining, Zhejiang once again. Over the past 13 years, Marssenger has transformed from a fledgling player in the kitchen appliance industry into a benchmark company, established in Haining, with a vision extending across the country and the world.



Two Key Approaches to Innovation



Marssenger is the first in the industry to take a bold step. In 2012, Marssenger launched the X7 integrated stove with a stunning appearance. It was designed by the renowned Japanese designer Hiroshi Tanaka. It was hailed as a benchmark product that led the industry into an era of aesthetic and modular design. It still remains a classic in the industry to this day.



The Marssenger X8 integrated stove also has unique innovation in appearance, creatively borrowing the sleek fastback design of a BMW coupe, making it popular in the industry. The recently trendy Marssenger X5 Pro integrated stove, with its advanced aesthetics, performance, and specifications, showcases the charm of a modern kitchen, combining beauty and functionality.



In terms of functionalities that consumers care about most, Marssenger has also deeply explored and understood user needs while seeking innovation. A representative example is the industry-first integrated stove with a steam box, launched in 2014. This product released a new wave of user demand and created a new profit growth driver for an industry that had been stuck in a bottleneck.



Marssenger boldly embraced the concept of integration. It introduced the "NEXT" cooking integrated stove, a new type of integrated stoves. With a magical "36 into one" design, the "NEXT" combined a range hood, stove, combi steamer, and automatic cooking machine into one, the industry's first.



An endless stream of new ideas has kept renewing Marssenger and delivering sustainable development to the industry plagued by brand competition and product homogenization.



Marssenger creatively launched the integrated dishwasher, diversifying to dish washing. With high standards in both categories and quality, Marssenger launched the "Space Magic"package including the X5 Pro integrated stove and D75 integrated dishwasher in the second half of 2023. This package uses integration to solve the conflict between quality living and kitchen space.



During the fastest kitchen transformation in China, Marssenger has continuously participated in breaking, disrupting, restructuring, and reinventing traditional kitchens and appliances. This sustained evolution and commitment to innovation is one of the reasons why Marssenger constantly made breakthroughs and elevated its industry standing.



Marssenger Creates a Better Kitchen Life for Users



Innovation is like a horse with infinite possibilities, but for Marssenger, this horse is always guided by the reins of users.



For many years, Marssenger has steadfastly pursued the vision of "creating a better kitchen life for users" with unrelenting perseverance and pioneering spirit. Their recent "two honors" have fueled this vision.



Industrial Design Center, Marssenger Kitchenware Co., Ltd was selected for the National Industrial Design Center List 2023. The Industrial Design Center is a crucial part to optimize industrial design and upgrade towards digital intelligence. It greatly enhances users' interaction experience with integrated stoves and allows users to enjoy more user-friendly kitchen appliances.



The project led by Marssenger, "Research and Industrialization Demonstration of Key Technologies for Personalized Diet Digital Design and Intelligent Manufacturing," focuses on users' personal dietary needs. This project aims to explore personal dietary needs, meet the needs through digital and intelligent means, and firmly safeguard consumers' dietary health.



From the initial differentiation based on user needs to exploring kitchen pain points and updating user perspectives, Marssenger has consistently focused on serving users and optimizing life with its products. Established in Haining with a vision extending across the world, Marssenger, now an industry leader, remains committed to its original ambition of "putting users first" . This sense of responsibility will continue to drive its sustained growth.







Hashtag: #Marssenger

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN02092024003551001712ID1108627950