Kangana Ranaut's Movie 'Emergency' Postponed Again CBFC Says 'Need To Tread A Cautious Line...'

The CBFC has postponed the release of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency'. The movie that sees Ranaut portray the role of India's first female Prime Indira Gandhi was stalled by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) citing 'religious sentiments'.

According to reports citing officials familiar with the development, CBFC decided to postpone the release of the movie 'Emergency' yet again, citing 'religious sentiment' and 'sensitive content'.

CBFC officials have said that Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' , that was initially set the release date for September 6, was postponed as 'Few religious organisations have raised concerns about this. Religious sentiments cannot be hurt.'

The government officials also said that the movie contains 'sensitive content'.

“This is a critical issue involving sentiments of the people,” Government officials told PTI,“We need to tread a cautious line on matters of religion”.

After the delay in certification, Kangana Ranaut said it's "hugely demotivating and unjust" that censorship is only for those like her who "make films on historic facts".

The postponement comes days after the BJP MP claimed that the film's clearance was“halted” because the members of the CBFC received“threats.”

In a video message posted on X, Kangana Ranaut claimed she and CBFC members had received threats, and that she is under pressure not to show in the film the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

Objections to Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), a leading Sikh religious body, has raised significant concerns about the film *Emergency*. They argue that the movie's trailer misrepresents their community, especially in its portrayal of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale .