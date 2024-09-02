Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation For Dam, WTP In Rohtas District

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Monday launched a significant water initiative by commencing work on the of a dam and a water (WTP) in Anicut village under Dehri block in Rohtas district.

The two projects, which are expected to cost approximately Rs 1,347.32 crore, will provide potable water to Dehri, Aurangabad, and Sasaram in Rohtas district by utilising water from the Son River.

The project involves the establishment of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 206 million litres per day (MLD) and a reservoir.

Water will be sourced from an intake well pump house, located downstream of the 20th gate flow site, and then transported to the water treatment plant for purification. This scheme is aimed at providing a sustainable and reliable source of drinking water using surface water, which will significantly improve the quality of life for residents in the covered areas by ensuring access to clean and safe water.

In addition to the water supply initiative, the Chief Minister also inspected various public welfare schemes in Bastipur village and inaugurated a health wellness centre in Sujanpur to enhance healthcare access.

He also visited the Bhawani Dham in Tutla to promote religious tourism.

Also on Monday, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new lab and workshop at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Dehri costing Rs 3.07 crore and Rs 2.72 crore, respectively, aimed at enhancing vocational training and skill development in the region.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar met with the members of 'Jivika Didi', an initiative aimed at empowering women through self-help groups, and distributed cheques to 1,036 beneficiaries.