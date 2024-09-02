Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With BRICS Countries Increases By Over 9%
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the BRICS countries saw a
significant rise during the first seven months of 2024. The total
trade volume between Azerbaijan and BRICS countries increased by
9.2 percent compared to the same period last year, surpassing $5.8
billion, according to data from the State customs Committee
Azernews reports.
From January to July 2024, trade with BRICS countries accounted
for 21.65 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, reflecting
an increase of 4.08 percentage points compared to the previous
year. This highlights the growing economic ties between Azerbaijan
and the BRICS nations.
The BRICS organization, founded in 2006, currently includes nine
countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt,
Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. The increase in trade turnover
indicates Azerbaijan's expanding economic engagement with this
diverse group of emerging markets.
It's noteworthy to add Azerbaijan has officially applied for
BRICS membership. Initially identifying investment opportunities,
the grouping of governments has since 2009 become a single
geopolitical bloc that meets annually at official summits and
coordinates multilateral policies.
