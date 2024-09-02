AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case After Searches At His Residence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday after a six-hour questioning session. The ED had conducted a raid at Khan's residence in Okhla, Delhi, earlier in the morning, and took him into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan had earlier shared a on social media, claiming that the ED had arrived at his residence with a search warrant, despite him responding to all notices. He alleged that the action was taken at the behest of the "dictator" and described it as part of a broader campaign of harassment against him and other AAP leaders.

“Just now early in the morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house, the dictator is leaving no stone unturned in harassing me and AAP leaders,” he said in a post on X.

Several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, condemned the arrest, alleging that central agencies are targeting those who speak out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sisodia questioned whether the ED's role is only to suppress every voice raised against the BJP, while Singh shared a video showing Khan arguing with ED officials and claimed that there is no evidence against him.

The case against Khan stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in 2016 alleging illegal appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, and another by the Delhi ACB related to possession of disproportionate assets. The ED had initiated its probe based on the CBI case, accusing Khan of acquiring "huge proceeds of crime" through illegal recruitment and using the funds to purchase immovable assets.

Khan's arrest has sparked a political row, with AAP leaders alleging misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led central government. The matter has been described as a "great shame" for the Centre by Saurabh Bharadwaj, who claimed that despite investigations by all probe agencies, no evidence of money transactions has been found.