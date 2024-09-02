September 19 Anti-Terrorism Operation In Garabagh: Changing Geopolitics Of South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Although the Garabagh war started in 2020 after provocative
attacks by Armenian armed groups, the conflict in the region ended
3 years later, on September 19, 2023.
A local military operation launched by the Azerbaijan Armed
Forces about a year ago was remembered in history as an
anti-terrorist measure. In November 2020, the Armenian leadership
actually confirmed the fall of the occupying Regime in Garabagh by
signing the capitulation document. Clause 4 of the November 10
declaration confirmed the complete withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces from Garabagh, which is the territory of Azerbaijan – but
Armenia refused to comply.
On September 2, 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
ignored the document he had signed as usual and again sent a
“congratulatory letter” to the separatist regime (on the 32nd
anniversary of the so-called Artsakh), compelling official Baku to
take more serious measures. This was not limited to the
arbitrariness of the Armenian authorities, even the separatist
forces once operating illegally in Garabagh often resorted to
provocations and threatened the soldiers of the Azerbaijani
army.
Why was the anti-terrorist operation launched on
September 19?
The announcement of a cease-fire immediately after the Patriotic
War prevented the completion of a number of works. In fact,
according to the signed document, Armenian armed groups should have
been withdrawn from Garabagh, but the Armenian side tried to gain
time by abusing it.
Yerevan hoped that the presence of separatist elements in
Garabagh would create an opportunity for them to return. The
separatist regime, which tried to involve Russian peacekeeping
forces in its provocations, later realised that this was
irrelevant. Before the anti-terrorist operations, Armenia first
started spreading false statements to the world under the pretence
of "blockade". This was a rumour created by Yerevan to gather power
internally, and later Baku was able to successfully counter it. A
group of separatists who did not accept the humanitarian aid
provided by the peacekeepers by placing concrete blocks on Asgaran
road soon revealed their nefarious plans.
Although their claim was related to the opening of the Lachin
border crossing point, the alternative route offered by Baku on the
Aghdam-Asgaran road has satisfied even many international
organizations from the point of view of road surface and
convenience.
Despite all these alternative proposals, Armenia was worried and
considered every option for the separatist regime to remain in
Garabagh. Until September 19, a number of footages taken by the
Azerbaijani army using a drone confirmed that terrorist groups
hiding in the forests in Grabagh had established military posts. A
few days before the operation, even a group of Armenian soldiers
carrying illegal weapons among the convoys of peacekeeping vehicles
was clearly visible in the video shot by the drone.
Legal aspects of September 19 anti-terrorist operation
measures
Both the Patriotic War in 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation
on September 19, 2023, are completely legal from the international
law point of view.
Azerbaijan exercised its inherent right to self-defence as
stipulated in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, leading to the
liberation of territories that had been under occupation for three
decades.
The conflict was brought to a halt on November 10, 2020, with
the signing of a declaration, wherein both parties committed to
resolving remaining issues through diplomatic means. The primary
objective of these diplomatic negotiations was to ensure the full
implementation of the conditions outlined in the November 10
tripartite declaration and ultimately secure a comprehensive peace
agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. These ongoing talks held
the promise of entering an era of peace and cooperation in the
South Caucasus, marking a significant turning point after years of
conflict.
Unfortunately, Armenia, as always, did not comply with the terms
of the document it signed. Whether it was the agreement document
signed in Prague between Yerevan and Baku on October 6, 2022, or
the declaration signed in Alma-Ata in 1991, none of them was of
interest to Yerevan. Therefore, this resulted in Baku launching
anti-terrorist operations.
Geopolitics of the South Caucasus changed in less than
24 hours
The military operation, which lasted for 23 hours and 47
minutes, culminated in the surrendering of the illegal armed forces
and the dismantling of the self-proclaimed administration in
Garabagh.
Adding to the legitimacy of Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist
operation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally
engaged with President Ilham Aliyev, seeking to understand
Azerbaijan's conditions for halting the operation. This interaction
indicated that the operation was being considered legitimate from
the perspective of the United States. In summary, the international
community's recognition of Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory,
combined with the statements and actions of key political figures
and leaders, underscores the legitimacy of Azerbaijan's
anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh in the context of
international law.
Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation Garabagh also removed the
concept of a gray zone that existed in Garabagh for more than 30
years. The aim of turning these areas into a terrorist nest through
the patrons of Armenia was also wasted. The September 19 military
operation created broad conditions for security, tranquility, and
lasting peace in the South Caucasus, both politically and
militarily. Although Armenia avoided a peace agreement with
Azerbaijan, the conflict that ended in Garabagh has already reduced
the impact of the threat in the region. Azerbaijan is as persistent
as ever in peace talks, and the next step is Yerevan's.
