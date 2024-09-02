Orkhan Aghazade's Film Wins Grand Prix At Int'l Film Festival
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Orkhan Aghazade's film "Returning a movie mechanic" has been
awarded the Grand Prix of the EBS International Documentary
Festival in South Korea, Azernews reports.
The main character of the film, the former cinema samid, lives
with a sense of loneliness and melancholy since he lost his son as
a result of an accident at work. To get rid of this mood, he begins
to work in order to return to his former profession, revive film
screenings and attract young Avo to this.
Although there is a big difference in age between them, they are
both passionate about cinema and live the idea of reorganizing
the mass movie in a remote village. To do this, it is necessary to
convince the villagers to build a place for the movie screen,
repair old projectors, get permission from the administration,
etc.
The full-length documentary-game film is a joint project of the
German film studio Lichtblick Film and French Kidam, with the
support of WDR and ZDF.
The director and screenwriter are Orkhan Aghazade, operator -
Daniel Guliyev, film editor - Nicole Schmeyer, sound engineer -
Morteza Najaflo, producers - Lino Rettinger and François-Pierre
Clavel.
EBS International Documentary Festival also known as EIDF, is an
annual film festival hosted by the Educational Broadcasting System
of South Korea since 2004.
The festival focuses on highlighting documentary films on Asia
or made in Asia. It is open to countries from around the world. In
addition to screenings and broadcasts, EIDF events also include
master classes and workshops.
The 15th edition of the festival featured 72 films from 33
countries. The films were screened during the event in theaters as
well as through TV via EBS local news channels and live-streamed on
YouTube and Facebook.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.