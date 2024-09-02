Psychic Readings Of Portland Introduces A New Psychic Development Program

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Portland, OR, 2nd September 2024, The“Psychic Readings of Portland” Center – (Visit ) located in South West Portland, starting September 30, 2024, introduces their latest, innovative series of workshops“LEARN HOW TO BECOME AN INTUITIVE PSYCHIC”- Develop your innate talent & psychic abilities to perform Psychic Readings.







The Psychic Readings of Portland center, has been engaged in Psychic Counseling practice for over 19 years, providing several sorts of psychic, intuitive and spiritual teaching services, such as Medium Readings , Angel Readings, Psychic Readings, Past Life Readings , and more. The center is now introducing a series of classes. which will cover the basics around medium reading abilities, intuition, telepathy, clairvoyance, intuitive empathy, medium intuition, out-of body- meditation, past life connection, channeling, offering students, even to those who have never been able to experience anything psychic, a way to learn, develop and practice all the above psychic qualities.

This program can be used in a group of many participants or as a single session. During the class, students will be learning, step by step, how to find, identify and connect with their own innate, latent psychic talents, then, in addition, how to practice and use these intuitive abilities, and receive practical tools to use them and apply them when needed, in their every day life's situations, for many purposes, such as to find a lost object or animal, or telepathically connect with someone, to perform readings, access past life experiences, and for personal/spiritual growth.

More info & details about the workshop, will be given by contacting the contact info at the bottom of this page.

The owner of Psychic Readings of Portland, says :”Everybody was born with with an innate gift to be intuitive & telepathic, this class will teach how to become aware of this capability, showing/giving the key steps & tools on how to tune into that innate psychic ability, open up to it and then practice it”. Classes will start at 3:30 pm and last about 3 hours, every other Saturday, for 4 weeks. Each student completing the class will receive a beautiful award certificate.

About Psychic Readings of Portland

Psychic Readings of Portland, Founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom, in London by British Clairvoyant Rebecca J. Rothery-White, Psychic Reader, Medium & Spiritual Intuitive, under the name of“White Psychic Readings”, and originally served as a psychic studies research facility and events center.

During the following year few other practices were developed, such as psychic readings, medium readings, past life readings, past life regression, spiritual counseling, energy frequency treatment. The business was eventually transferred to from London to Santa Barbara CA, in

2003, when Rebecca R.W. moved permanently to the US. The practice was then renamed to“Santa Barbara Psychic Readings”. Then after 2 years ownership was taken over by present owner, who after relocating to the Portland area, changed the business' name into“Psychic Readings of Portland”

The Center's vision is to continue offering top Psychic Readings, High Quality Medium Readings, Past Life Readings & Regression, as well developing the Energy Frequency Service such as REIKI, Aura Reading/Scanning, NLP, based on increased requests.

