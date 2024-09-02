Israelis hold massive protest to call for ceasefire after death of 6 hostages in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday night, the streets of Israel were filled with grief and anger as demonstrators took to the streets following the discovery of six more hostages killed in Gaza. The crowds, chanting “Now! Now!” demanded that Prime secure a ceasefire with Hamas to facilitate the return of the remaining captives. The escalating frustration among Israelis was further compounded by the Histadrut, Israel's largest trade union, calling for a general strike on Monday. This marks the first major strike since the onset of the conflict on October 7, aiming to disrupt key sectors such as banking, healthcare, and airport operations.



Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to participate, with many holding Netanyahu responsible for the failure to achieve a ceasefire over nearly 11 months of war. Negotiations have stalled, and the Israeli military has acknowledged the challenges of rescuing the remaining hostages, suggesting that a negotiated deal is essential for a large-scale release. “I’m crying the cry of humanity,” said one protester named Amos, as thousands gathered outside Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem, many visibly distressed.



The military reported that all six hostages were killed just before Israeli forces arrived, and Netanyahu has placed the blame on Hamas, asserting that the group’s actions demonstrate a lack of interest in reaching a deal. According to Netanyahu, “whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” underscoring the complex and dire situation surrounding the hostages and the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108625835