Mister Spex Expands Premium Portfolio with Jacquemus

Mister Spex Expands Premium Portfolio with Jacquemus Modern design and high quality: The Jacquemus sunglasses collection is now part of the assortment at Mister Spex SE, Europe's leading omnichannel optician. Available both and in select stores, this new collection represents the next step in the strategic expansion of Mister Spex's premium portfolio. At the same time, it strengthens the company's position in the premium segment and supports the achievement of its profitability goals. Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of Mister Spex, emphasized: "It is crucial for us to continuously expand our offerings with brands that capture the current zeitgeist and meet the highest standards of design and quality. Our vision is to provide our customers access to the most coveted brands worldwide. With Jacquemus, we are making another significant step towards this goal." The Jacquemus eyewear collection, featuring ten models crafted from high-quality acetate, stands out with bold designs and a striking color palette. Ranging from classic black tones to vibrant yellows and blues, the collection offers a wide variety. Each model is adorned with the iconic Jacquemus logo and gold accents, highlighting the brand's luxurious character. All sunglasses provide 100% UV protection, ensuring that style and functionality go hand in hand. Founded in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the brand has quickly become one of the leading names in the fashion world. The sunglasses collection reflects this philosophy by blending contemporary aesthetics with luxurious details. For more information on the Jacquemus collection at Mister Spex, please visit: Jacquemus sunglasses

About Mister Spex: Mister Spex is Europe's leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company's development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.



