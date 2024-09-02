Online shopping in South Korea shows 5.4 percent surge in July

(MENAFN) South Korea's online shopping sector experienced modest growth in July, driven by strong demand for food, car accessories, and mobile devices. According to data from Statistics Korea, the total online shopping volume reached 19.96 trillion won (approximately 14.9 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 5.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year.



The demand for food and beverages in online transactions saw a notable rise of 14.6 percent, while online purchases of agricultural, livestock, and fishery products grew by 15.7 percent during the month. Additionally, online sales of car accessories and mobile devices surged by more than 40 percent, reflecting significant consumer interest in these categories.



Sales of daily necessities and food delivery services also saw increases, with growth rates of 11.1 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively. However, online transactions for fashion goods and books, while rising by double digits, faced a contrasting trend in the e-coupon sector, where transactions dropped sharply by 31.0 percent. This decline is attributed to a weakening trend in gift-giving through e-coupons, such as those for coffee and cake.



Mobile shopping, facilitated through smartphones, grew by 6.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 15.12 trillion won (about 11.3 billion dollars) in July. This segment accounted for 75.7 percent of the total online shopping market, underscoring the continued dominance of mobile platforms in South Korea's e-commerce landscape.

