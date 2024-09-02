China accomplishes consistent development in agricultural sector during 2022, 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report released by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and the China Agricultural Green Development Research Society, the level of green development in China's agricultural sector has shown consistent improvement from 2022 to 2023. The report highlights China's ongoing commitment to advancing green through comprehensive, multi-dimensional transformations supported by technological innovations.



The report, presented by Ye Yujiang, vice president of CAAS, notes that China's efforts to enhance the conservation and utilization of agricultural resources are proving effective. Pilot demonstrations and the rise of new agricultural entities are driving the shift toward more sustainable practices. Key areas of focus include reducing the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, maximizing the use of crop straw, managing livestock and poultry manure, and minimizing and recycling plastic film. Notably, the use of chemical fertilizers has been on a downward trend for seven consecutive years.



China's ability to supply high-quality green agricultural products has also been on the rise. By the end of 2023, the country had established standardized production bases for green food raw materials covering approximately 177 million mu (11.8 million hectares). Furthermore, the report reveals that the qualified rate for routine monitoring of agricultural product quality and safety reached 97.8 percent nationwide over the past year.

